As they say, if you give Cookie Lyon a cookie...

After host Jimmy Kimmelshowered guests at the 2017 Oscars with hundreds of parachutes filled with candy, he returned in the telecast's third hour with yet another food-related surprise: Cookies! There wasn't a celebrity in sight more excited than the Empire star herself, Taraji P. Henson, who lit up when Kimmel said, "Candy is great, but if you want something more substantial, I can provide that. Would you like cookies and donuts?!"

And just like that, magic happened in the Dolby Theater as it began raining desserts! Taraji looked a little disappointed she didn't catch a parachute, but upon noticing Hidden Figures co-star Octavia Spencerdid, she reached over and asked, "Are you sharing?!"

We'd split a cookie with Taraji any day, so in the spirit of her sweet tooth, let's relive the actress's love affair with free food at award shows: