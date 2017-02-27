Leslie Mann's Oscars Foundation Trick Is Sheer Genius

Let your natural beauty shine through with a new way to apply foundation.

The Oscars red carpet is the epitome of glamour. At the same time, Leslie Mann proved that alluring makeup doesn't have to be heavy. In fact, after an award season filled with brilliant beauty, it has become increasingly clear that flawless makeup is the result of an effective, consistent skin-care routine. And once you've reached your goal of clear, glowing skin, you probably don't want to pack on the makeup, which can inflame your original skin problems—totally understandable.