Leslie Mann's Oscars Foundation Trick Is Sheer Genius

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Let your natural beauty shine through with a new way to apply foundation.
The Oscars red carpet is the epitome of glamour. At the same time, Leslie Mann proved that alluring makeup doesn't have to be heavy. In fact, after an award season filled with brilliant beauty, it has become increasingly clear that flawless makeup is the result of an effective, consistent skin-care routine. And once you've reached your goal of clear, glowing skin, you probably don't want to pack on the makeup, which can inflame your original skin problems—totally understandable.
"Leslie is comfortable in her own skin," said Jo Baker, the celebrity makeup artist responsible for her Oscars beauty look. "She doesn't need or want to feel covered in foundation."
For a lightweight coverage, the makeup artist mixed a few drops of Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Foundation with face serum. After dotting the mixture on the skin, she used a plush powder brush (like this one) to blend in a swirling motion. Using a foundation brush, which often has thicker bristles, can create marks in the makeup, added the pro. Instead, try this technique for a sheer, natural-looking base that will last way beyond the after-party.
When it comes to makeup today, less just might be more.
