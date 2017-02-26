Gary From Chicago Just Became the Biggest Star Inside the 2017 Oscars

Forget about seeing stars, these tourists are the stars!

During Sunday night's 2017 Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel decided to deliver a huge surprise to a group of visitors riding along a Starline tour bus.

At first, these guests thought they were going to see a fancy exhibit inside the Dolby Theatre. In reality, they were going to crash the 89th Annual Academy Awards on live TV.

With the lights turned off, the audience counted down from three to one. Soon after, the crowd yelled "Mahershala" as the cameras turned on the unsuspecting tourists.

Wearing street clothes with their iPhones out, the group was completely caught off guard. One guest, however, handled it like a true pro.