Emma Stone Wears a Planned Parenthood Pin at the 2017 Oscars

Emma Stone donned a unique accessory at the 2017 Oscars.
The actress—who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in La La Land—dropped jaws in her cream Givenchy Haute Couture fringed gown that was reminiscent of the '20s, wearing her red hair in big, wavy curls and swooped to the side. She matched the look with red lipstick, all the while giving us some seriously Old Hollywood vibes.
However, if you looked closely, you'd notice there was an additional embellishment on her left shoulder...
Stone chose to wear a gold Planned Parenthood pin.
The actress need not voice her reason for donning the accessory, wearing it at Hollywood's most important night to quietly show her solidarity with the organization.
In fact, Stone has used her platform to voice her support for women's organizations (and many others) before.
For example, on Saturday night, Stone teamed up with several badass women—including Meryl Streep and Brie Larson—for a pre-Oscars party for Women in Film, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for women within media.
The night was not only dedicated to celebrating Oscar nominees and past winners, but about what women can do together and how they can help one another.
Looks like Stone extended that feeling of empowerment to the red carpet, too!
