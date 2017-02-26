Emma Stone Wears a Planned Parenthood Pin at the 2017 Oscars

Emma Stone donned a unique accessory at the 2017 Oscars.

The actress—who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in La La Land—dropped jaws in her cream Givenchy Haute Couture fringed gown that was reminiscent of the '20s, wearing her red hair in big, wavy curls and swooped to the side. She matched the look with red lipstick, all the while giving us some seriously Old Hollywood vibes.

However, if you looked closely, you'd notice there was an additional embellishment on her left shoulder...

Stone chose to wear a gold Planned Parenthood pin.