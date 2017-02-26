Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila and Chopin Vodka
Ciara may not have attended the 2017 Oscars, but it was still her night to shine!
The singer showcased her baby bump and sparkled in a white, jeweled scoop neck August Getty Atelier gown during her glamorous date night Sunday with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson, who looked dapper in a black tux. As the Oscars were underway, the two made their way to the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing and after-party. The singer is one of more than 60 co-chairs of the bash.
Ciara, who paired her look with a full-length, cream jacket, is pregnant with her second child and first with Wilson. She is also a mother to a 2-and-1/2-year-old son, Future Zahir.
"Me in the whip with the baby," he said on Instagram, alongside a video of the two in a vehicle. "Little date night. Dang, she fine. A real good night, real good night."
