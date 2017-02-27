With each awards show, new red carpet trends surface.

The Globes were shiny, the SAGs were colorful and the Grammys were all about cutouts. But the Oscars? Well, the Oscars was a more muted affair (not to be confused with being boring).

Because of the elevated and high-brow nature of this particular affair, it's no surprise stars took their color palettes down a notch. But what they didn't subdue was star power in the form of subtle embellishments, statement jewelry and show-stopping silhouettes.

Here are your 2017 Oscars style tribes.

Snow Whites

Celebs have swapped their bold patterns and stripes for hues of white! Though they're all the same shade, there is a ton of variety in dress styles. The structured top on Priyanka Chopra's Ralph & Russo gown is defying gravity, Darby Stanchfield's Georges Chakra Couture dress has a texture-heavy bottom, Naomie Harris' ultra-modern, high-low Calvin Klein number is sleek and futuristic and then there's Karlie Kloss in her one-shoulder Stella McCartney cape dress. Same, same, but different. See?