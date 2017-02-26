Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is fearless in the wrestling ring and on a film and TV set, but there's something that does make him jittery: Singing.
He performs the song "You're Welcome" in the Disney animated film Moana, in which he plays Maui. The movie is nominated for two awards at the 2017 Oscars.
When asked how nervous he gets while singing, Johnson told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the event Sunday that on a scale of 1 to 10, he's a 12. His cure? Tequila.
"Not a tequila," he said. "Several. Plural."
His Moana co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway smash hit Hamilton, and 16-year-oldAuli'i Cravalho, who made her big screen debut by portraying the title character in the film, later performed another one of the movie's songs, "How Far I'll Go," which is nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). The film is also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.
Johnson introduced them, joking that he called up the Oscars producers and offered to sing himself at the ceremony and was told, "Nah, we're good."
"Lin-Manuel is such a genius and a master," Johnson told Seacrest. "It was amazing."
"I've sung in the past, and in Polynesian culture, we sing, we dance, we play ukulele or guitar, things like that—but not to this level," the actor told E! News' Erin Lim several months ago. "It's Disney, and there's music involved. In a way, it's a musical. There's a lot of pressure...But I had the best time—really, the best time."
The actor walked the Oscars red carpet with his partner, Lauren Hashian.
