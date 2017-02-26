Naomie Harris doesn't let a time crunch get in the way of delivering an incredible performance.

The actress talked about her work on the movie Moonlight while on the Oscars 2017 red carpet on Sunday. Naomie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the award show for her role in the movie, which only took her three days to film!

But why did she only have such a short amount of time to film her scenes?

She explained to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, "Because I had visa issues!"