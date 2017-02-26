Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
While Christian Grey is full of demands when it comes to the ladies, Jamie Dornan's got requests!
On the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars Sunday, the actor joked to E! News' Ryan Seacrest that he hoped his Fifty Shades Darker co-star Dakota Johnson does not wear "really tall heels" while the two present an award onstage later in the evening.
"Because I can't handle that," he said, laughing.
The 6'0" actor is taller than the actress, who is 5'7". Later in the day, they presented the award for Best Production Design and Johnson did wear high heels. However, she appeared about the same height as Dornan.
The two were spotted laughing together as the lights dimmed after they introduced the nominees and winner.
Johnson walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve, silk, draped gold Gucci gown with a ruffle in front. Her footwear was covered by her dress as she posed for photos.
Dornan sported a white and black tux and attended the event with wife Amelia Warner, who wore a long-sleeve, pale pink and black polka-dot gown with a train.
Johnson did not appear to wear any heels while rehearsing with Dornan at the Dolby Theater last week.
He and Johnson play lovers in a BDSM relationship in Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, which was released two weeks ago and has made more than $328.3 million worldwide.
The two are set to reprise their roles in a third film, Fifty Shades Freed, which is set for release in 2018.
