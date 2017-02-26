While Christian Grey is full of demands when it comes to the ladies, Jamie Dornan's got requests!

On the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars Sunday, the actor joked to E! News' Ryan Seacrest that he hoped his Fifty Shades Darker co-star Dakota Johnson does not wear "really tall heels" while the two present an award onstage later in the evening.

"Because I can't handle that," he said, laughing.

The 6'0" actor is taller than the actress, who is 5'7". Later in the day, they presented the award for Best Production Design and Johnson did wear high heels. However, she appeared about the same height as Dornan.

The two were spotted laughing together as the lights dimmed after they introduced the nominees and winner.