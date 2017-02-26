Nicole Kidman draws much of her experience as a mom to her performances on the big screen.

The actress channels her maternal instincts in 2017 Oscars-nominated film Lion, a role she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest before heading into the Dolby Theater on Sunday evening is something she cherishes deeply.

When asked about raising her own four children, Nicole shared, "It's such a driving force in my life. The maternal force of who I am is so strong." The Aussie beauty, standing next to always supportive husband Keith Urban, added, "It taps into everything that I feel and I'm able to put it into the work, which is what you want as an actress."