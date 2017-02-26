Welcome to fatherhood, Mahershala Ali!

Ali, who's nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actor in Moonlight, stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2017 Oscars to chat about how he's juggling life with a newborn daughter.

"I'm a special kind of tired right now," he revealed to Ryan Seacrest. "It's amazing though. I'm very grateful. It's been a good time."

The actor, who welcomed his first child with wife Amatus Sami-Karim on February 22, also shared he started to get concerned when she didn't arrive on time. "She was late, she was running late," he joked. "But she's here and healthy and happy."