Scarlett Johansson loves a good action movie.

The actress dished about her "adrenaline junkie" movie roles while on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday. The newly single 32-year-old, who recently split from husband Romain Duariac, stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and talked about her choice in movie roles with Ryan Seacrest.

So is she really an "adrenaline junkie?"

"Am I an adrenaline junkie? I don't know, I must be some sort of glutton for punishment," Scarlett said.