Dakota Johnsonisn't the same actress she used to before landing Fifty Shades of Grey.
The star, whose breakout role came by way of the BDSM-themed movie franchise, spoke to E! News' Ryan Seacrest just before heading into the Dolby Theater at the 2017 Oscars. When asked about the lessons she's learned playing Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan's Christian Grey, Dakota had this to say.
"It has been a very educational experience, both professionally and personally," the 27-year-old explained. "I've gotten to deal with certain things in a more grown up way. I have a better outlook on certain parts."
Johnson is currently starring on the big screen in sequel Fifty Shades Darker, which hit theaters on Feb. 10.
For now, though, Dakota is mostly focused on the night ahead... and keeping her diamond baubles away from any sticky fingers. In addition to her champagne-colored Gucci gown, Dakota shared she's also sporting Cartier jewelry "from a museum."
The star can't afford to take any chances to lose an earring, adding that "there's like 20 bodyguards" keeping a close watch on her accessories. Better safe than sorry!
