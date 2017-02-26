Meryl Streep did not wear Chanel to the 2017 Oscars.

The Academy Award-nominated actress showed up to Hollywood's biggest night in a blue embellished, off-the-shoulder blue gown from Elie Saab's Spring 2017 collection, accessorizing it with matching trousers and a Charlotte Olympia clutch. Her choice in dress comes just a day following her feud with the fashion house's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, earlier this week.

In case you missed it, WWD published an interview with Lagerfeld in which he accused Streep of enlisting another designer to create her Oscars look because she wanted financial compensation.

He claimed that days after his team had started working on a gray, embroidered silk gown for the big night, someone from the actress' team called him and said, "'Don't continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.'"

Lagerfeld told the magazine, "A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?"