No matter how old—or young—you are, going to the 2017 Oscars is quite a special moment.

As the red carpet officially opened up Sunday afternoon, Sunny Pawar was ready to rock his suit and prove how excited he was to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, the Lion star tried to find the words that describe how he was feeling.

"He's excited and he feels great about it to be here," his translator shared with E! News.

Sunny would also share that he had already talked to some of his co-stars about some of the fun that awaits him.