No matter how old—or young—you are, going to the 2017 Oscars is quite a special moment.
As the red carpet officially opened up Sunday afternoon, Sunny Pawar was ready to rock his suit and prove how excited he was to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity.
While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, the Lion star tried to find the words that describe how he was feeling.
"He's excited and he feels great about it to be here," his translator shared with E! News.
Sunny would also share that he had already talked to some of his co-stars about some of the fun that awaits him.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We have to point out, however, that the eight-year-old has become an award show pro this season. In fact, he was able to score an invite to the 2017 Grammys.
"He was there for the enjoyment," his translator explained before Ryan Seacrest added, "He's got the hookup in town, right?"
While he's earned a huge fan base for his role as Saroo Brierley, Sunny has hopes of obtaining more parts on the big screen. In fact, he wouldn't mind playing a superhero.
"[My favorite movie] is this Bollywood movie called Krrish and the star Hrithik Roshan is my favorite," he previously shared with People. "That's a superhero movie so hopefully someday I will be able to play a superhero."
Consider us totally interested.
