Who knew?! Julia Robertshas niece Emma Roberts to thank for one of her biggest career highlights.

E! News' Ryan Seacrest chatted with the Scream Queens star as she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars, and as she revealed, it's really just another day in the life for members of the famous Roberts family.

While reflecting on her earliest memories of Hollywood's biggest night, Emma shared, "I remember when my aunt was trying on dresses for the year she was nominated and won, and the dress she wore, I said lovingly, 'You should wear the skunk dress!'"

This "skunk dress," of course, turned out to be the stunning gown Julia wore at the 2001 Academy Awards when she was nominated for Erin Brockovich in the Best Actress category.