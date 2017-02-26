Jackie Chan just brought major cuteness to the 2017 Oscars red carpet!

The actor, who is presenting at the award show, took two stuffed animal pandas as his dates to the ceremony and dished to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet all about his companions.

It turns out, Jackie is the panda ambassador, and called the two pandas his "two baby boys."

"I am the ambassador of panda and after the earthquake they get hurt and I raise them," Jackie explained. "I have two pandas in China of my own."