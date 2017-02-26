Jackie Chan just brought major cuteness to the 2017 Oscars red carpet!
The actor, who is presenting at the award show, took two stuffed animal pandas as his dates to the ceremony and dished to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet all about his companions.
It turns out, Jackie is the panda ambassador, and called the two pandas his "two baby boys."
"I am the ambassador of panda and after the earthquake they get hurt and I raise them," Jackie explained. "I have two pandas in China of my own."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jackie then travels with the stuffed animals, explaining they go wherever he goes and the lucky pandas even get to take pics with celebs!
Watch the video above to see Jackie talk about his pandas and see him reflect on his career in the entertainment industry!
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage today starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, and join the conversation on Oscar.com and across social with #oscars and #eredcarpet. Following The Oscars® ceremony on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, come back to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.