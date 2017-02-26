E! News
Lion star Dev Patel was spotted with a surprise guest at a pre-Oscars party Saturday—Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who starred with him in the upcoming film Hotel Mumbai.
The two attended the Weinstein Company's bash at Montage Beverly Hills Saturday with the actor's mother, Anita Patel. They were spotted holding hands and sat together at co-founder Harvey Weinstein's table, on either side of Dev's mom.
They all sat with other stars from Lion, including Nicole Kidman, who plays Dev's mom, and Sunny Pawar, who plays the child version of his character.
Dev, Tilda and his mother were often engaged in conversation. He was also seen wrapping his arm around his mom as she wiped tears of joy.
Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for VAEFNO, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Weinstein Company is the distributor of both Lion and Hotel Mumbai, which is set for release later this year. Last month, while filming in Mumbai, Dev and Tilda visited a cookie bakery together.
The actor is nominated for his first individual Oscar, for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, for his role in Lion. The actor rose to fame after starring in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Lion is nominated for six.
