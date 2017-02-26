Lion star Dev Patel was spotted with a surprise guest at a pre-Oscars party Saturday—Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who starred with him in the upcoming film Hotel Mumbai.

The two attended the Weinstein Company's bash at Montage Beverly Hills Saturday with the actor's mother, Anita Patel. They were spotted holding hands and sat together at co-founder Harvey Weinstein's table, on either side of Dev's mom.

They all sat with other stars from Lion, including Nicole Kidman, who plays Dev's mom, and Sunny Pawar, who plays the child version of his character.

Dev, Tilda and his mother were often engaged in conversation. He was also seen wrapping his arm around his mom as she wiped tears of joy.