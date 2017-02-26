Casey Affleck is officially an Oscar winner.

The Hollywood actor took home his very first Academy Award Sunday night for his powerful performance in Manchester by the Sea.

As soon as he took the stage inside the Dolby Theatre, Casey couldn't help but give credit to his fellow nominees especially Denzel Washington.

"One of the first people who taught me how to act was Denzel Washington, and I just met him tonight for the first time," he shared. "Thank you. And to all the other nominees, you did great work. I'm proud to be in your company. You guys are very brave and I admire what you do."

Casey gave credit to director and writer Kenneth Lonergan for helping pull off such a critically acclaimed performance.