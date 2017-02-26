Isabelle Huppert is no rookie when it comes to delivering a show-stopping performance.
The French actress is nominated for her first-ever Academy Award at the 2017 Oscars for Elle, a daunting role she explained to E! News' Ryan Seacrest didn't faze her one bit.
When asked how she prepared to act in nearly every single scene, Huppert shared, "I think it makes the whole thing even easier. When you are in each shot, each frame, it makes it like a thread you pull and you do little by little every day and it's all very easy."
But just because Isabelle is a total natural in front of the camera, it doesn't mean her nomination is any less memorable.
The Elle star took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the 2017 Golden Globes, but she says a win at the 89th Annual Academy Awards would be "even more" surprising. She added, "Good surprise are always big surprises!"
Huppert faces stiff competition in the Best Actress category, which includesRuth Negga(Loving), Natalie Portman(Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).
She summed up the big event perfectly, telling us, "It's already a big day and it's going to be a big night."
Good luck, Isabelle!
