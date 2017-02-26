Red, set, flex!

While the biggest names in Hollywood are preparing to show off their smiles from ear to ear on the 2017 Oscars red carpet, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson decided to showcase something else.

After waking up early on Sunday morning, the actor displayed his "Moana muscles" with his daughter.

"Got up early to get some good, quiet Sunday work done in my office and this lil' tiger wakes up, wanders in and wants to watch ‘Mo'.. her way of saying Moana," he shared on Instagram. "And aaaaall daddy's work comes to a screeching halt. We're excited for tonight's #Oscars. Grateful to be nominated!"

Dwayne isn't the only star having some fun before the biggest award show of the year. Countless stars are documenting their beauty routines, workouts and glam squads before arriving at the Dolby Theatre.

