Oscars 2017: Everything You're Not Seeing on TV

Lights, camera, 2017 Oscars!
Hollywood's biggest night is off and running from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and that means it's finally time to raise a glass to the crème de la crème of the movie biz.
We kicked off Sunday evening with one dazzling red carpet, and now that host Jimmy Kimmel is officially behind the driver's seat at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, we can't wait to see what surprises he has in store. And what's printed inside those shiny gold envelopes, of course.
But as is with most award shows (especially with a telecast as iconic as the Oscars), the cameras can't broadcast all the behind the scenes action, surprise celebrity interactions and can't-miss details. Here, we present everything you haven't seen make it to air at the 2017 Oscars:
When Hunger Strikes...: We all knew Kimmel wasn't going to let his guests starve, so you better believe Jessica Biel took full advantage of the Red Vines and Junior Mints that dropped from the ceiling in tiny parachutes. The actress was seen snacking away, and hubby Justin Timberlake also gave his treat bag to Jessica. Love is a beautiful thing.
Three Cheers for Emma and Andrew: Even for a night as stressful as the Oscars, these two exes have nothing but love for each other. During a commercial break, Emma Stone darted straight for Andrew Garfield, who was talking with his father. The Best Actress nominee interrupted the pair's conversation, gave Garfield a massive hug and quickly returned back to her seat.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
From Mickey Mouse Club to the Oscars: Shortly after Justin Timberlake opened the show with a groovy performance of "Can't Stop the Feeling!," the pop singer was spotted hugging Ryan Gosling. The stars have known each other since childhood, meeting on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. How far they've come!
Fifty Shades of Pumped Up: Upon entering the Dolby Theater ballroom, Dakota Johnson spotted Fifty Shades Darker co-star Jamie Dornan and the pair shared a sweet moment. Dakota then ran up behind Judd Apatowand his wife Leslie Mann with the biggest smile on her face before excitedly grabbing his shoulders and hugging Leslie.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Photobomb Alert: Ever the trickster, Jackie Chansnuck up one four unsuspecting attendees (holding his stuffed pandas, of course) and photobombed their selfie. One girl turned around and said, "Who's this guy?!" before realizing who it was. Jackie cracked up laughing over her sudden embarrassment. Oops!
Brr, It's Cold in Here: As Hailee Steinfeldprepared to walk the red carpet, the Edge of Seventeen star was seen shivering while waiting in line. Karlie Klossalso had a tough time warming up as she rubbed her arms together. As they say, it's the price you pay to land a spot on the Best Dressed list!
Watch The Oscars® Live at 7p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on ABC, and join the conversation at Oscar.com and #Oscars. After the show, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.