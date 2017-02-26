Justin Timberlake knows how to get the party started!

The pop singer was the first star to take the Dolby Theater stage at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday evening to perform "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the wildly popular animated flick, Trolls. He also transitioned into a mashup of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day."

The feel good anthem, which had stars like Halle Berry and Nicole Kidmanup on their feet and dancing along, is nominated in the Best Original Song category. The nomination also marks Timberlake's first-ever Academy Awards honor.

Ever-so suave, Justin wore a sleek black and white tuxedo and busted out his signature moves while singing through the aisles. Wife Jessica Biel, who joined Timberlake on the Oscars red carpet, cheered on her main man from the audience.

Ahead of the show, he teased in an interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest about opening the show, "'Did someone say that? Stay watching when the red carpet is over. When the bell rings, have your champagne already poured!"