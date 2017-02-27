It's a fairly universally recognized fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is having a better time than you.

Wherever he is, and in whatever state, he's winning at the life he's been lucky enough to leave. Even eating that bison liver and burrowing in a horse carcass probably wasn't too terrible, the actor warmed by the prospect of long-awaited Oscar glory at the end of his arduous journey.

DiCaprio, who at 42 is a nearly 30-year veteran of showbiz, was nominated for four acting Oscars before finally winning for The Revenant, as well as 11 Golden Globes, giving us many opportunities to catch on to the particular pattern that the movie star has adopted.