No one gets to wear better clothes to work than Giuliana Rancic on Oscars night.
G is back as co-host of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, and she's dressed accordingly—though on first glance, her flowing Grecian-style gown subtly confounds as far as color goes.
There's at least a simple answer to this what-color-is-that conundrum, but the first photos of Giuliana's dress were giving us major is-it-white-no-it's-blue déjà vu.
Wait, is it actually gray?!
Happily, the official answer is...
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Periwinkle blue, according to Georges Chakra Couture!
The intricately draped dress by one of Giuliana's favorite go-to designers for red carpet season boats an asymmetrical split neckline, subtle cut-outs in the bodice, jeweled accents at the shoulder and waist and a sweeping cape and thigh-high slit to add to the entrance-making drama.
The ripped-from-the-runway dress is from Georges Chakra's 2017 Spring/Summer collection.
She completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels; a precious sparkly clutch from the queen of clutches, Judith Leiber; and delicate jewels, including a bracelet and earrings, by Forevermark.
Rebecca M. Gross once again styled the look, hair whizzes Melissa and Yvette Brown shaped the updo, and Daniel Deleno did the makeup.
Before showtime, Giuliana fueled up with room service, her gown in all its enigmatic glory taunting us from its hanger.
The Oscars are, of course, the crème de la crème of award season, where Hollywood's biggest stars will gather to honor each other and the year's most acclaimed movies.
Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Michelle Williams, Mahershala Ali, Andrew Garfield, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidmanand Dev Patelare just a sampling of the star power expected at the Dolby Theatre tonight—and you can catch them all first on E!
Jimmel Kimmel hosts the 2017 Oscars, airing live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage today starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT. Following The Oscars® ceremony on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, come back to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.