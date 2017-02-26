George Clooney and Amal Clooney Step Out for Romantic Dinner in Paris

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
L'amour was on the menu for these parents-to-be.
Following their highly publicized arrival at the 2017 César Awards on Friday, George Clooney and Amal Clooney spent the following day enjoying the city of light for the first time together.
As they are expecting twins, the husband and wife were spotted browsing inside a children's furniture shop called Badou in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area of Paris.
While Amal's baby bump has been stealing the spotlight during this trip, the couple squeezed in an elegant dinner date for themselves at Parisian restaurant Lapérouse in honor of their first visit to the city as a couple. The two were photographed leaving the L'Hotel as Amal donned a long-sleeved floral mini designed by Giambattista Valli adorned with fur stripes. She paired the dress with simple black hosiery and matching boots.
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET
While she only publicly debuted her baby bump three days ago, it's clear the acclaimed barrister is on a style icon streak. Her husband of three years looked sleek in an all-black ensemble as they held hands and smiled for photographers.
Once inside the restaurant, the two enjoyed some quality time in one of the private dining salons, as reported by People. As for their menu, the two enjoyed a snail appetizer, steak entrees and a cheese course.
"They're completely, fully in love," the restaurant's owner, Grégory Lentz, told People. "He's happier than I've ever seen him."
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
The pair certainly have a lot to be happy about as they prepare for parenthood, both for the first time. While they kept the pregnancy under wraps until recently, the actor faced the news of their first children head on as he answered questions from the press on the red carpet of the awards and paid tribute to his radiant right-hand woman during the ceremony.
"To my wife Amal, there's isn't a day that goes by that I'm not proud to be your husband," he said at the podium upon accepting his honor. "I am excited about the years to come and particularly the months to come."
"We are really happy and really excited," he told film journalist Laurent Weil. "It's going to be an adventure."