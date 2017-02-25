Alex Rodriguez and Tech CEO Anne Wojcicki Break Up After Less Than a Year: Report

Alex Rodriguez, Anne Wojcicki, Met Gala 2016, Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki have gone their separate ways, according to a new report from Page Six

Multiple sources tell outlet the retired baseball star and tech CEO split a few months ago over differences in personality. "They were an unusual couple, from very different backgrounds, but they are both smart business people, and had quite a few things in common, including a fascination with the tech world," an insider shared with Page Six. "But, perhaps in the end, they were a little too different."

Alex and Anne made their first public appearance as an official couple last May at the 2016 Met Gala, shortly after rumors began swirling about the pair becoming romantic. 

The now-exes attended a NASA's Breakthrough Prize Ceremony together in December 2016.

The split appears nothing but amicable, though, as the source said, "Alex and Anne have remained friends and will see each other as they move in a few shared social circles."

Wojcicki is the CEO and co-founder of billion-dollar personal genomics analytics start-up 23andMe, and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, whom she divorced in June 2015.

Rodriguez split with his ex, former professional wrestler Torrie Wilson, in 2015 after three years of dating. Over the years, Alex has also struck up romances with the likes of Madonna, Demi Moore, Cameron Diazand Kate Hudson.

In August of last year, Rodriguez retired from the New York Yankees after a decades-spanning career in baseball. 

