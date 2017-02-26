Well, they can't all be winners. That seems to be the moral of The Good Fight, three episodes in, and applies to "The Schtup List." Spoiler warning!

The Good Wife was known for its fast-paced, high-stakes race against time episodes, something the legal drama almost always did well. But The Good Fight's first attempt at one failed to recapture the sense of urgency its predecessor almost always succeeded in conveying. Lucca (Cush Jumbo) and Diane (Christine Baranski) were tasked with defending their malpractice client when he was arrested for aiding a terrorist.

A brief rewind: Zachary Knighton from Happy Endings played a world-class surgeon working with Doctors Without Borders and providing Skype support to medical professionals in Syria. He was helping a dentist operate on a man via Skype when he was arrested.