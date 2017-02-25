Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington got playful with their fashion on the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday.
The British actress sported a daring look; a sleeveless ankle-length pencil dress with a feather duster-like semi-sheer bodice, heavy black belt and black skirt.
Washington arrived in a retro-style sleeveless black tea-length dress with a sequined bodice.
And if Moonlight was your introduction to Naomie Harris, you may be amazed by her physical transformation back to her gorgeous self at the Spirit Awards. The actress, who plays a drug-addicted mother in the nominated coming-of-age film, sported a pink, blue and purple basket weave-patterned mini dress, paired with black and pearl beaded pumps on the blue carpet on the Santa Monica Pier.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Comics Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, who star in the Broadway show Oh, Hello, are the hosts of the event.
Presenters include Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, Kate Beckinsale, Kirsten Dunst, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen, David Oyelowo, Amanda Peet, Freida Pinto, Aubrey Plaza, Edgar Ramirez, Jenny Slate and Miles Teller.
Per tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards took place one day before the 2017 Oscars.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage on Sunday, Feb. 26 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, and join the conversation on Oscar.com and across social with #oscars and #eredcarpet. Following The Oscars® ceremony on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, come back to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.