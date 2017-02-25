EXCLUSIVE!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are "Just Friends" Despite New Romance Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Stone, Brie Larson, Oscar Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Fifth Harmony, Nancy Kerrigan

The DWTS Season 24 Roster Just Got a Little Longer

Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldrige Is ''Fully Recovered'' and Back to ''Normal Activities'' Three Weeks After ATV Accident

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

TWD/Splash News

Daryl Dixon does not have himself a new girlfriend.

Walking Dead actor and fan-favorite Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger, who starred with him in the 2015 film Sky, sparked fresh romance rumors recently when they were photographed unloading bags and boxes from a Porsche in New York City. One paparazzi photo showed the actress smiling at him while holding a tote bag. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the two kissed on the lips and acted playful and also drove to a hotel.

A source told E! News Saturday that Kruger and Reedus are "just friends."

Photos

Ranking The Walking Dead's Most Important Deaths

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

TWD/Splash News

Reedus, 48, and Kruger, 40, sparked first sparked romance rumors in 2015 when The New York Daily News reported that the two made out in a bar in the city while the actress' then-boyfriend and fellow Sky co-star Joshua Jackson, 38, was on a trip overseas. A rep for Reedus denied to the newspaper that Reedus and Kruger had made out. A source close to Kruger then told The Daily Mail the was "completely fabricated and untrue."

Last July, it was reported the actress and Reedus attended a star-studded Fourth of July party together. They did not comment.

Two weeks later, the actress' rep said Kruger and Jackson had ended their 10-year relationship

In December, Kruger attended Reedus' photography exhibition, which featured images from his 2013 book The Sun's Coming Up… Like a Big Bald Head, in Paris.

TAGS/ Diane Kruger , Norman Reedus , Top Stories , Rumors
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again