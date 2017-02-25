Reedus, 48, and Kruger, 40, sparked first sparked romance rumors in 2015 when The New York Daily News reported that the two made out in a bar in the city while the actress' then-boyfriend and fellow Sky co-star Joshua Jackson, 38, was on a trip overseas. A rep for Reedus denied to the newspaper that Reedus and Kruger had made out. A source close to Kruger then told The Daily Mail the was "completely fabricated and untrue."

Last July, it was reported the actress and Reedus attended a star-studded Fourth of July party together. They did not comment.

Two weeks later, the actress' rep said Kruger and Jackson had ended their 10-year relationship.