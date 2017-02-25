As the party was really getting underway, Larson said to the audience who gathered around her, "I want to ask you all in this room today to connect with others. Let's share our stories, talk about where we came from, let's get excited about where we are right now because there is only room to grow. I hope that this can feel like a safe space to asks someone for their phone number. We don't have to be creepy, just ask for a phone number because we want to check in with one another."

"I am where I am today, and get to make brave choices because although while I do seem like I'm very confidant, I go home and cry to my best friend," she said. "And say, 'I don't know what I'm doing,' and she's like 'No, I know who you are.' So it's through those friendships and through those connections that I get to do what I do on this platform, so let's create that connection and learn from each other."