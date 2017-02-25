The actor was named one of the "winners" of the 2017 Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, which "honor" the worst in 2016 film making. The list was announced Saturday, a day before the Oscars, per tradition.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which the actor played Batman and Henry Cavill played Superman, "won" four Razzies, including Worst Screen Combo for the two stars.
But it was the documentary Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party that took home the big prize—Worst Picture. The film's director, writer and main star, Dinesh D'Souza gave an acceptance speech via video.
"Being sort of dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic," he said. "My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you."
WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Worst Screen Combo
WINNER: Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Worst Director
WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Worst Screenplay
WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Barry L. Bumstead Award (for the movie that lost a lot and cost a lot)
Misconduct (cost $11 million and made $15,150)
Razzie Redeemer Award
WINNER: Mel Gibson / Hacksaw Ridge
