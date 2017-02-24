Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the final presenters for the 2017 Oscars.
As the countdown officially begins for the 89th Annual Academy Awards, E! News can reveal a few more familiar faces taking the stage inside the Dolby Theatre and serving as presenters Sunday night.
Hollywood veterans including Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek and Meryl Streep are part of the final group of Oscar presenters.
Hidden Figures stars Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson are included as well as funny men Seth Rogen and Vince Vaughn.
Jason Bateman, Warren Beatty, Sofia Boutella, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox and Dev Patel round out the A-list names.
Getty Images
As you likely could have guessed, the biggest award show of the year is turning out to be more than just a little star-studded.
While the stars are more than enough to get viewers tuned in, many are pumped to see Jimmy Kimmel host the event for the very first time.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live star has his whole writing staff preparing clever and unique jokes for Sunday's audience. That team also includes his wife Molly McNearney.
"We talk about it at the house a lot. Sometimes I wake up in the night and I look over at her to see if she's up because I think of something and then if she's not up, I try to make sure she gets up so I can run some stupid idea—they're never good—by her," Jimmy shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy.
Perhaps the late-night host's kids have a different outlook on dad's humor?
"My kids, they don't give me any advice. In fact, my kids will be completely in the dark," he shared. "They know I'm hosting. They are aware of it. I made sure they had appropriate clothing to wear and they will be picked up at a certain time, but other than that, they're not involved."
