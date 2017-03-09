For almost 10 years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has reigned over the reality world. And, for a large part of that decade, the show has been the main source of fame for the Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. It's what brought them into the spotlight, and kept them in it consistently—with a little help from social media, of course.

The show was their raison d'etre, if you will, their reason for being, as far as their public personas are concerned. It was, originally, also their main source of income.

The Kardashian family came into the spotlight with a few successful gigs, from owning a group of boutiques in Calabasas to personal styling, but the reality show, and its earnings, began to provide a good portion of their newly upgraded lifestyle. The Kardashians' salaries have long been a closely-guarded secret, but the rumor mill values their current contract at as much as $80 million for three seasons. Back in 2012, the same contract was estimated to be half that, and in 2007 one can assume it was far less. In other words, they're movin' on up.