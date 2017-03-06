The Official Word on All the Craziest Kardashian Family Rumors

To be a celebrity is to be the subject of wild speculation. To be a reality star is to put your entire life up for discussion. To be a Kardashian is, really, to understand that rumors will constantly fly. And fly they do.

There isn't a day that ends in -day that goes by in which the Internet isn't chock-a-block full of stories about this famous family, whether they be true, false or totally outlandish. The Kardashian news cycle is its own machine, operating without regard to anything else. A person could read nothing but Kardashian news and still not have enough time to get through it all.

And then there's the problem, in the words of the great Stephen Colbert, of truthiness. What's real? What's fake? What's in-between? We're here to get to the bottom of it all. It's always entertaining to look back and some of the absurdities that have wound their way onto the covers of magazines at the checkout line, so why not do so with a little bit of rumor patrol thrown in?