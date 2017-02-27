The Arrangement premieres this Sunday!

We're just days away from the debut of E!'s new scripted series starring Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista and Michael Vartan. On the show, Henderson's character Kyle West is a movie star, who offers budding actress Megan Morrison (Evangelista) a marriage contract after meeting her at an audition for one of his movies.

On the premiere episode this weekend, we'll see what happens when Megan is presented the contract and find out what she thinks about an arranged marriage with a movie star! But before the premiere, we're giving you an inside look at the series.