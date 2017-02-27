The Arrangement premieres this Sunday!
We're just days away from the debut of E!'s new scripted series starring Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista and Michael Vartan. On the show, Henderson's character Kyle West is a movie star, who offers budding actress Megan Morrison (Evangelista) a marriage contract after meeting her at an audition for one of his movies.
On the premiere episode this weekend, we'll see what happens when Megan is presented the contract and find out what she thinks about an arranged marriage with a movie star! But before the premiere, we're giving you an inside look at the series.
In the video above, we're bringing you to The Arrangement set and showing you how the show is made. And that's not all!
Henderson and Vartan are also dishing on their new series, spilling set secrets and discussing what you can expect this season!
So take a look at the video above to go behind the scenes of The Arrangement and learn more about the show before it premieres this Sunday!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!