After stepping off the medal platform, some Olympic athletes find themselves stepping into the business world.
After the summer games wrapped up in August 2016, several Team USA members were given the opportunity to lay low back in the states or take full advantage of the buzz and notoriety surrounding their sports.
For some, red carpet and talk-show appearances became a regular opportunity. Others, however, took it one step further.
Just this week, a source confirmed to E! News that gymnast Simone Biles would be following in her teammate Laurie Hernandez's footsteps by joining Dancing With the Stars.
It's an opportunity Ryan Lochte took full advantage of after his scandal in Rio. And soon after partnering with professional dancer Cheryl Burke, the swimmer was able to show a new side of himself away from the swimming pool.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
"If I wasn't on this show, I don't know what I would have done," he admitted to New York Magazine. "This has really gotten me out of the dark hole."
While he didn't walk away with the mirror ball trophy, he was able to secure new endorsement deals with ROBOCOPP and Pine Bros. Softish Cough Drops.
And as he plans a wedding and the birth of his first child with Kayla Rae Reid, the couple most recently attended 2017 Oscars events including Kari Feinstein's invite-only style lounge.
Wireimage
While Michael Phelps has spent a majority of his time focusing on his family, the gold medalist continues working on his business MP Michael Phelps that includes technical swim products for competitive swimmers.
Gabby Douglas recently announced her custom lip whip line with Beauty Bakerie on Instagram.
As for Aly Raisman, she continues working on her Feat By Aly sock line while enjoying trips to New York Fashion Week, the Super Bowl and various award shows.
Perhaps an opportunity Aly never could have imagined was appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featuring world-famous models Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Graham.
"It's so cool. I really don't have words," Aly recently shared with E! News when celebrating the magazine available now. "This is the most diverse issue they've ever had so to be able to be a part of it is incredible."
Perhaps the closing ceremony at the Olympic games really symbolizes the opening of even more opportunities.