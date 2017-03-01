Ashley is ready to be extraordinary.

In this sneak peek from tomorrow's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, celebrity trainer Lacey Stone meets with Ashley for the first time for her initial weigh-in and evaluation.

"I'm very invested in my clients," Lacey explains. "I'm going to be the person that tells you you're special."

Before even hitting the gym, she asks Ashley to lie down on a MRI-like machine that scans her from head to toe and provides information about her weight and body fat. Based on the results, Lacey gently breaks the news to Ashley that she falls within the "obese" range.