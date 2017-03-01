Revenge Body's Ashley Gets a Wake-Up Call at Her First Weigh-In With Trainer Lacey Stone: ''You're at Risk for an Early Death''

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Voice, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton

Why Is Adam Levine Walking Off The Voice's Set?!

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Paris…With Bella Hadid? Watch to Get the Scoop!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ashley is ready to be extraordinary.

In this sneak peek from tomorrow's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, celebrity trainer Lacey Stone meets with Ashley for the first time for her initial weigh-in and evaluation.

"I'm very invested in my clients," Lacey explains. "I'm going to be the person that tells you you're special."

Before even hitting the gym, she asks Ashley to lie down on a MRI-like machine that scans her from head to toe and provides information about her weight and body fat. Based on the results, Lacey gently breaks the news to Ashley that she falls within the "obese" range.

Photos

Meet the Revenge Body Trainers

"I mean, it makes me feel really bad that I let myself get that bad," Ashley says. "Seeing that number is just puts it all out there that I really don't take care of myself like I should."

"You're at risk for an early death," Lacey tells her. "You've got to start thinking in a different way. You've got to start believing in a different way."

Lacey observes Ashley seems discouraged and sad, but she's prepared to motivate her throughout the journey ahead.

"I want to make as much happen for her as possible," she says. "So, just start on the ground running and get her in shape."

Find out Lacey's words of encouragement in the clip above!

Watch the season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again