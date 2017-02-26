When it comes to the Oscars, celebs know to bring their A-style game.
While there were plenty of stars that knocked it out of the park, there was another set of famous faces that didn't quite get it right. Not to say there weren't elements of their looks we didn't appreciate. It's just that, overall, we weren't in awe—at least not the way we expected to be. And if you're doing a double-take for all the wrong reasons, it's probably a good indication said celebs are going to land themselves on the Worst Dressed list.
Take Ginnifer Goodwin, for instance. For starters, the red color of her gown competes with the carpet—not the most strategic way to standout. On top of that, the shape feels matronly. With a different neckline and perhaps a shorter sleeve-length, the dress would have made a better impression.
And what about Scarlett Johansson? We're all for her edgy new haircut, but dress-wise she missed the mark. She's trying too many things at once, but the chunky belt stands out the most. Against her busy pink print it feels too informal for the occasion—plus you can see her petticoat in the back.
That's not all! For all the looks that fell flat at the biggest awards show of the season, click here.
And if you want to see the best red carpet outfits, right this way!
Watch The Oscars® Live at 7p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on ABC, and join the conversation at Oscar.com and #Oscars. After the show, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.