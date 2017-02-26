It's time, guys—the last hurrah of the 2017 awards season.
Tonight's the night your favorite celebs pull out all the stops for their last big event of the year. So throw on your best heels, dig out that too-expensive faux fur coat you bought six years ago but have been too bashful to wear in public and pour yourself (multiple) glasses of champagne, because it's time to take a look at the best dressed women from the 2017 Oscars red carpet.
Starting off the night in Kaufman Franco is a gilded Jessica Biel who took some major red carpet risks (sequins, a chunky neck piece, etc.) that all paid off. It's actually refreshing to see someone take such chances on such an important night. Hats off to Mrs. Timberlake!
Then Taraji P. Henson stepped out in Alberta Ferretti making a big splash with her choice of navy velvet over black. Every detail works—the height of the slit is right where it should be for such an elegant carpet, and the neckline leaves room for her stunning Nirav Modi jewels.
And when Olivia Culpo took to the carpet in her custom Marchesa gown (made for a good cause, might we add) we couldn't help but stare! Everything from the intricate beadwork to the way the dress moves (thanks to the multiple fringe tiers) to the plunging mesh neckline to the dainty black ribbon tied around her waist makes us want to give this dress a standing O.
Curious who the other stars to make the list are? The Academy Award for best dressed women go to...all the leading ladies in this gallery.
