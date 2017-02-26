Starting off the night in Kaufman Franco is a gilded Jessica Biel who took some major red carpet risks (sequins, a chunky neck piece, etc.) that all paid off. It's actually refreshing to see someone take such chances on such an important night. Hats off to Mrs. Timberlake!

Then Taraji P. Henson stepped out in Alberta Ferretti making a big splash with her choice of navy velvet over black. Every detail works—the height of the slit is right where it should be for such an elegant carpet, and the neckline leaves room for her stunning Nirav Modi jewels.