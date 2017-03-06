Jourdan Dunn is putting her own stamp on sexy.

The British model, who has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway three times, poses in her own branded black lingerie and other apparel in ads for her new collection for the British fashion retailer Missguided.

In one ad, made available exclusively to E! News, she wears a black T-shirt dress with a mesh cut-out that showcases her black bra. Another one highlights her rock-hard abs, as she poses in the bra and matching underwear, worn with lilac sweatpants and a matching jacket.