Jourdan Dunn, Lon Dunn, Missguided

LON DUNN + MISSGUIDED by Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn is putting her own stamp on sexy.

The British model, who has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway three times, poses in her own branded black lingerie and other apparel in ads for her new collection for the British fashion retailer Missguided.

In one ad, made available exclusively to E! News, she wears a black T-shirt dress with a mesh cut-out that showcases her black bra. Another one highlights her rock-hard abs, as she poses in the bra and matching underwear, worn with lilac sweatpants and a matching jacket.

Dunn had launched her new LON DUNN + MISSGUIDED collection last month.

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

"Thank you @missguided for bringing my vision to life!!" Dunn wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We are both on a mission to empower females globally to be confident in themselves and be who they want to be," she said. "It's about being bold, straight talking and forward thinking. The MissGuided Woman has so much in Common with the LonDunn Lady which is why I am so excited for this collaboration! I Cannot wait to see all my #LonDunnLadies Rock these looks!!!

Dunn's branded lingerie and other clothing items will be available for sale on Missguided.com on March 11.

Dunn had trademarked her brand name for use on apparel in 2015.

She also launched a children's fashion line, Lil Lon Dunn, for the British department store Marks & Spencer last year. Dunn has a 7-year-old son, Riley.

