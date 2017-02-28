"She's always comparing me to my sister, like 'How come you never do your makeup?'" Ashley adds. "And it's like, when I do you don't even say anything, so it's just like, why bother trying?"

But it's not just her mom. Ashley also feels the pressure from her sister.

She recalls, "I remember one time I actually did do my makeup and everything, and my friend was like 'Oh you look so good!' And my sister's like, 'Yeah, but she's still fat.' What I hear them say is what I see. It's like your fat no matter what you do, no matter what clothes you wear, what makeup you put on. It's still the same girl that is what they tell you you are."