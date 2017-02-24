Pamela Anderson Addresses Julian Assange Dating Rumors

Pamela Anderson has visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange multiple times in London, causing a fury of speculation that they're a couple.

Assange has been living in London's Ecuador embassy for four years amid allegations of rape in Sweden, and Page Six reported that Anderson visited him at least four times there. The former Playboy model addressed the rumors on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"I've spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined!" she joked with the Australian radio hosts.

But they weren't willing to let it go at that. They pressed her for more details, so she said, "It was never the intention to become romantic, it was just to join forces to do something important."

"It naturally happens," Jackie O said.