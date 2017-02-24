A big congratulations are in store for Lauren Manzo!

The Manzo'd With Children star and her husband, Vito Scalia, welcomed their first child into the world...a beautiful baby girl!

Lauren took to Instagram to share the first photo of her little one, captioning the post, "My Markie Girl," with a heart emoji. We're guessing "Markie" is either a name or a nickname.

The baby's birth comes four days before the new mama's original due date, which she announced during an appearance on Bravo's The Daily Dish in November.

"I'm due February 26, and there's only 28 days in February and it's a first pregnancy, so I'm kind of saying it's going to be the beginning of March," Lauren revealed at the time, sitting beside her mom, Caroline Manzo.