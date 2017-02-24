Ian McShane? More like Ian McShade!

The British star appeared on Game of Thrones for one lousy (okay, it was pretty good, but regardless) episode and not only does he appear to not respect the fans, he also seems to reckon he can tell them what to do. And what do we say to the Lord of Shade? "Not today!"

McShane made his debut as Brother Ray on HBO's cult fantasy series last summer. Months earlier, he had angered many viewers who hate spoilers when he revealed in interviews what they felt was too much info about his role and the plot line and also teased the return of a character.

"Can you believe it? 'Oh, you're giving it away.' Firstly, you love it," McShane told told Empire magazine in an interview published in its April 2017 issue. "Secondly, you'll have forgotten by the time it comes out...and what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a f--king life."