Noel Vasquez/GC Images
And a baby makes three!
E! News has exclusively learned that The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child together. The couple's baby boy arrived on March 17.
News of the couple's pregnancy broke in December, only a couple of days after they tied the knot at the Paramour Estate in California in front of friends, family and a few of Yeun's former co-stars. The blushing bride wore a strapless ball gown that featured a purple, floral-adorned empire waist. She accessorized her wedding day look with a side braid and a gorgeous pink and purple bouquet.
Many of the actor's former TWD co-stars, including Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Sarah Wayne Callies, Chandler Riggs, Emma Bell and Alanna Masterson, attended.
In February Yeun showed off his wife's large baby bump in a series of photo booth pics. The images showed Yeun and Pak cuddling up for the camera before Pak took some solo shots where she cradled her baby bump.
Pak teased followers on Instagram in February by sharing samples of fabric in both pink and blue. "Nesting," she captioned the picture, leading many to wonder if she was teasing her baby's sex.
Congratulations to the new parents and their bundle of joy!