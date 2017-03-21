And a baby makes three!

E! News has exclusively learned that The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child together. The couple's baby boy arrived on March 17.

News of the couple's pregnancy broke in December, only a couple of days after they tied the knot at the Paramour Estate in California in front of friends, family and a few of Yeun's former co-stars. The blushing bride wore a strapless ball gown that featured a purple, floral-adorned empire waist. She accessorized her wedding day look with a side braid and a gorgeous pink and purple bouquet.