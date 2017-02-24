Amal Clooney's Baby Bump Steals the Show at César Awards

There it is!

Amal Clooney dazzled at the 2017 César Awards in a custom-made Atelier Versace gown with husband George Clooney by her side, but it was her baby bump that proved to be her best accessory. E! News previously reported that Amal is pregnant with twins, and it's clear she's absolutely glowing.

Although the couple was mum for a while about her pregnancy, the Hail, Caesar! actor finally opened up about it in an interview on the French program Rencontres de Cinema with film journalist Laurent Weil. "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," he gushed, later adding, "We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open."