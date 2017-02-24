Amal Clooney's Baby Bump Steals the Show at César Awards

ABACA/INSTARimages.com
Amal Clooney dazzled at the 2017 César Awards in a custom-made Atelier Versace gown with husband George Clooney by her side, but it was her baby bump that proved to be her best accessory. E! News previously reported that Amal is pregnant with twins, and it's clear she's absolutely glowing.
Although the couple was mum for a while about her pregnancy, the Hail, Caesar! actor finally opened up about it in an interview on the French program Rencontres de Cinema with film journalist Laurent Weil. "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," he gushed, later adding, "We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open."
George et Amal Clooney dans la place @Les_Cesar #live pic.twitter.com/1lPu5f5L2L— Jean-François Guyot (@JFGuyot) February 24, 2017
This marks Amal's first red carpet since news of her pregnancy broke, but the couple's closest friends have known for a while. George opened up about the jokes his friends have been making with him given his age (55), but he said he brushed them off. Jokes aside, his friends have been gushing with support. "It got really quiet," he recalled. "And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing."
George's mother, Nina Clooney, also couldn't be more excited to become a grandmother to twins. She also happened to accidentally reveal the babies' sexes. "It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," she told Vogue magazine, in an interview that was shared on Thursday. "How marvelous!" she added. "My husband and I are extremely excited."