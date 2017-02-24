Are The Weeknd and Selena Gomez ready to tie the knot?

The duo's romance was only just revealed in January, but engagement speculation is already surrounding the couple. The Weeknd just kicked off his Starboy Legend of the Fall World Tour overseas and Selena just joined him at his concert in Amsterdam.

Selena was spotted at LAX airport in Los Angeles on her way to the show when she was asked about her relationship with The Weeknd. The "It Ain't Me" singer was even asked about engagement rumors as she entered the airport.