Farrah Abraham Responds to Backlash Over 8-Year-Old Daughter's Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol |

Farrah Abraham, Daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham

Pipe down, mommy shamers—Farrah Abraham did not have her daughter skip school so that she could party.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star had posted on her Instagram page Wednesday photos of her with daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham and the little girl's friends at her eighth birthday bash, which was also a slumber party.

"#HappyBirthday @sophialabraham #slumberparty on a school night 8 years old I can't believe it #thesearetheyears," Farrah wrote.

Naturally, many people rushed to judge.

"Why would anyone encourage and support a sleepover on a school night at such a young age??" one person wrote. "So irresponsible!"

"This was on Sunday night of President's Weekend—she did not have school the next day," Farrah told E! News in an exclusive statement. "I can only respond that the negative comments come from obvious ignorance."

"Thanks to Rocheli.com, Sophia loved her eight-layer cake on her eighth birthday," she added. "There was a princess theme and a red carpet. Her horse, Starburst, sported horse hair coloring, horse glitter and wraps by a reputable company."

And Sophia got the full princess treatment; Her party also featured a red carpet and a character performer dressed like Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

#redcarpet #slumberparty Happy 8th Birthday @sophialabraham ???????????????????????

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

Spa time #Birthday #slumberparty

A post shared by SophiaLAbraham (@sophialabraham) on

Princess red carpet @sophialaurentchildrensboutique ???? #belle princess Beauty and the beast! ??

A post shared by SophiaLAbraham (@sophialabraham) on

Sophia's birth was documented on 16 and PregnantTeen Mom's predecessor.

On Thursday, Farrah posted a throwback photo of her holding Sophia just after she was born.

"#TBT #HappyBirthday @sophialabraham," she wrote. "New born to 8 years old today at 10:25am you were born. I love you & i'm so proud of you! Your extremely bright,beautiful & the cutest baby boss. Over the 8 years you have brought so much to everyone's life you have touch love, happiness and so much more and we can't wait to see where you go from here."

